PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THESSALONIKI, Greece, Sept 11 Scenarios that Greece may have to leave the euro zone are not serious, the country's prime minister said on Sunday, adding that such a development would create a domino effect in the single currency bloc.
"These scenarios are not serious ... an exit from the euro would create a domino effect which would lead to the break-up of the euro zone," Prime Minister George Papandreou told a news conference.
"The euro is important, not just for economic reasons, but for Europe's political cohesion," he added. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.