ATHENS Oct 11 Debt-choked Greece will always be part of the euro zone, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday ahead of the release by EU and IMF inspectors of a statement on their review of the country's finances.

"Greece is and will always be a member of the euro zone, a member of the euro," Venizelos told a conference. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)