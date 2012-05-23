ATHENS May 23 Greece's finance ministry on
Wednesday denied that a teleconference of the Eurogroup Working
Group had agreed each euro zone country should prepare
contingency plans in case Greece leaves the bloc.
"Such reports not only are false, but actually hinder the
efforts of the Hellenic Republic to address its challenges at
this critical juncture," the finance ministry said in a
statement.
Three euro zone officials told Reuters the EWG on Monday
instructed members of the single currency area to prepare
individual contingency plans for the potential consequences of a
Greek exit from the euro.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)