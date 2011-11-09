* History shows devaluations often lead to sharp recovery
* Ryanair boss sees tourist boom if Greece leaves euro
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Nov 9 As the odds shorten on Greece
leaving the euro, investors are ignoring past examples of
currency devaluations that resulted in greater competitiveness
and asset price booms.
Investors contacted by Reuters acknowledged the precedents
of asset prices which slumped in the midst of crisis, then
bounced back rapidly thanks to export and tourism booms sparked
by a cheaper currency -- trends which could be repeated in
Greece.
"In a world where new drachma come in at a much lower level
... I think there is an underlying economic reason why prospects
for the private sector could get better after ... a break in the
exchange rate," said Alan Brown, chief investment officer at
Schroders .
Uncertainties surrounding Greece's situation and a lack of
clarity on how to exit a currency -- as opposed to dismantling a
fixed exchange rate -- mean few have plans in place to pounce on
Greek assets after a devaluation.
"Would I invest in Greece (after a devaluation)? In theory
yes. In practice, no ... You would be buying blind," said
Charles MacKinnon, chief investment officer at Thurleigh
Investment Managers.
"Say you have got a tourism company that has no expenses
outside Greece, it would be enormously positive in theory. But
what if they have borrowed money in euros? You could have two
hotels side by side, one of which makes money hand over fist,
the other of which goes bankrupt," he said.
History offers many examples of currency and debt crises,
viewed as disastrous at the time and often accompanied by
collapsed governments and market crashes, but which proved to be
turning points towards economic recovery.
In the run up to Argentina's economic crisis and debt
default of 2001-02, the Merval stocks index slumped to a
low in November 2001 but by the end of January had more than
doubled.
DECADES OF GROWTH
In Britain, the "Black Wednesday" crisis of September 1992
when the pound left the European Union's Exchange Rate Mechanism
-- a move predicted by investor George Soros in one of his
best-known and most successful trades -- helped the country on
its way to nearly two decades of growth.
Such examples are not lost on Ryanair boss Michael
O'Leary, who earlier this month, announcing the launch of new
routes to Greek destinations, said he would expect a Greek
devaluation to jump-start a tourism boom.
But investors who accept a devaluation might catalyse a
Greek recovery also say they would be satisfied to benefit from
the associated uplift in their assets held outside Greece as
global volatility eases when the crisis passes.
"I personally have not given it a huge amount of thought
from the point of view of wanting to participate in any sort of
rebound simply because if they do leave the euro zone ... and
the markets do well, then holdings that we (have) elsewhere will
do well," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin
.
Most view such a benign outcome as still well over the
horizon, however.
"On a scale of when this European sovereign debt crisis is
over, I think we are at the half-way mark," said Charles Morris,
head of absolute return at HSBC Global Asset
Management. "I do not think we are near the end."
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)