ATHENS Nov 10 Greece's membership in the euro zone guarantees monetary stability in the debt-stricken country and will ease a difficult process of economic adjustment, Prime Minister designate Lucas Papademos said on Thursday.

"I am convinced that the country's participation in the euro zone is a guarantee for monetary stability," Papademos said. "We must all be optimistic about the final result, as long as we are united."

Papademos added that no specific date had been set for a snap election next year, and an agreement to hold the ballot on Feb. 19 was only a reference date. (Reporting by Lefteris Papdimas; writing by Michael Winfrey)