By Marc Jones
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 17 A Greek exit from the euro
would have devastating consequences, former Bundesbank head and
current UBS chairman, Axel Weber, and ex-chairman Rodrigo de
Rato of Spain's Bankia have warned.
Speaking at a dinner to mark the departure of Jose Manuel
Gonzalez-Paramo from the ECB's Executive Board, Weber said it
would shatter the image of the euro if Greece quit and he urged
the bloc's governments to put a stop to the current jitters.
"I think the euro and any discussion around this not being a
one-way street will just lead to another genie-out-of-the-bottle
debate, and then when the market starts pricing that genie-out-
of-the-bottle effect, it just produces more repercussions."
"We need European governments to convince us to forget about
plan B (future without euro) and move back to plan A, which is
that this will work out fine," he said at the event late on
Wednesday.
European financial markets have lurched dramatically in
recent days, jolted by Greece's failed elections and open talk
from policymakers across the bloc about Greece potentially
leaving the euro.
De Rato, former chairman of recently nationalised Spanish
bank Bankia, warned Europe may not be able to cope if Greece
reverted to its own currency, a move which would raise instant
doubts about other debt-hobbled nations.
"To allow Greece, or demand Greece, to leave the euro, I
think that Europe is not prepared for that," de Rato said. "The
actual institutions of Europe and the actual policies of Europe
will blow up and it would be a huge European mistake."
"I think we are not prepared for the consequences, I think
the consequences could really be unmanageable."
He added that the public had almost lost confidence in the
euro and expressed concern that the purchase of government and
bank debt was no longer spread around and instead had reverted
to being almost a national affair.
NOT ROCKET SCIENCE
Like Weber, De Rato urged Europe's leaders to do whatever
was needed to resolve to bloc's problems.
"Whatever we are doing is not enough, and societies are
frightened... We need a clear fiscal union and we need a
timetable to do that," he said.
He called for the ECB to put aside its reservations and show
it was prepared to be the lender or last resort to governments
as well as banks if necessary.
"We either get the message to the markets that fiscal
austerity will bring a change in the fiscal structure of Europe
so the markets will reward efforts by governments, or we need
monetary policy to take the lead," de Rato said.
The comments followed fresh calls from the European
Commission's Joaquin Almunia for the euro zone to issue euro
bonds.
Weber, who quit the ECB last year, upset by its buying up of
government debt, hit out at the idea of joint debt issuance and
instead called for governments to cut debts and recapitalise
banks.
"You need some game changing action... If you have a banking
system where the solvency is doubted you need to recapitalise
the banks."
"This is not rocket science. It's tried and tested, it just
needs to be done," he added.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Michael Roddy)