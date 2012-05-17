FRANKFURT May 17 A Greek exit from the euro would have devastating consequences, former Bundesbank head and current UBS chairman, Axel Weber, and ex-chairman Rodrigo de Rato of Spain's Bankia have warned.

Speaking at a dinner to mark the departure of Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo from the ECB's Executive Board, Weber said it would shatter the image of the euro if Greece quit and he urged the bloc's governments to put a stop to the current jitters.

"I think the euro and any discussion around this not being a one-way street will just lead to another genie-out-of-the-bottle debate, and then when the market starts pricing that genie-out- of-the-bottle effect, it just produces more repercussions."

"We need European governments to convince us to forget about plan B (future without euro) and move back to plan A, which is that this will work out fine," he said at the event late on Wednesday.

European financial markets have lurched dramatically in recent days, jolted by Greece's failed elections and open talk from policymakers across the bloc about Greece potentially leaving the euro.

De Rato, former chairman of recently nationalised Spanish bank Bankia, warned Europe may not be able to cope if Greece reverted to its own currency, a move which would raise instant doubts about other debt-hobbled nations.

"To allow Greece, or demand Greece, to leave the euro, I think that Europe is not prepared for that," de Rato said. "The actual institutions of Europe and the actual policies of Europe will blow up and it would be a huge European mistake."

"I think we are not prepared for the consequences, I think the consequences could really be unmanageable."

He added that the public had almost lost confidence in the euro and expressed concern that the purchase of government and bank debt was no longer spread around and instead had reverted to being almost a national affair.

NOT ROCKET SCIENCE

Like Weber, De Rato urged Europe's leaders to do whatever was needed to resolve to bloc's problems.

"Whatever we are doing is not enough, and societies are frightened... We need a clear fiscal union and we need a timetable to do that," he said.

He called for the ECB to put aside its reservations and show it was prepared to be the lender or last resort to governments as well as banks if necessary.

"We either get the message to the markets that fiscal austerity will bring a change in the fiscal structure of Europe so the markets will reward efforts by governments, or we need monetary policy to take the lead," de Rato said.

The comments followed fresh calls from the European Commission's Joaquin Almunia for the euro zone to issue euro bonds.

Weber, who quit the ECB last year, upset by its buying up of government debt, hit out at the idea of joint debt issuance and instead called for governments to cut debts and recapitalise banks.

"You need some game changing action... If you have a banking system where the solvency is doubted you need to recapitalise the banks."

"This is not rocket science. It's tried and tested, it just needs to be done," he added. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Michael Roddy)