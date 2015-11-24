ATHENS Nov 24 Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings has increased its holding in Greek lender Eurobank to 17 percent from 12.5 percent after taking part in its recapitalisation, Eurobank's deputy CEO said on Tuesday.

Eurobank and rival Alpha Bank were two of Greece's four big banks that plugged capital shortfalls revealed in a European Central Bank health check by tapping private investors, without resorting to state aid.

Eurobank, Greece's third-largest lender sought 2.04 billion euros by selling new shares to investors at 1.0 euro each after a one-for-100 reverse share split.

Funds that bought shares included Highfields Capital Management, Brookfield Capital Partners, WL Ross, along with the International Finance Corporation and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Eurobank's deputy chief executive, Theodore Kalantonis, said the successful capital boost, coupled with an easing of capital controls can attract back a significant chunk of the 45 billion euros of deposits that flowed out of Greek banks since late last year.

"With the restoration of trust, around 25 billion euros of deposits can return to the banking system in the next two years, boosting its liquidity and its ability to fund the economy," Kalantonis told the Greek Confederation of Commerce. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Greg Mahlich)