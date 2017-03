ATHENS, April 8 Greek lenders National Bank and its unit Eurobank will be recapitalised separately, meaning their plan to merge will be suspended, Eurobank said on Monday.

Eurobank said its board will meet on Tuesday to decide on its recapitalisation.

"The final decisions regarding the merger process will be taken by the banks' future common shareholder, the HFSF (Hellenic Financial Stability Fund). (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Angeliki Koutantou)