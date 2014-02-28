ATHENS Feb 28 Greece's third-largest lender by
assets Eurobank lost 913 million euros ($1.25
billion) in the last quarter of 2103, hurt by provisions for bad
loans and one-off costs.
Eurobank, 95 percent owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue
fund, said the full-year loss came to 1.15 billion euros, down
from 1.45 billion in 2012.
Provisions for bad debt rose to 660 million euros in the
fourth quarter, from 420 million in the previous three-month
period as non-performing loans rose to 29.4 percent of its book
from 27.7 percent in the third quarter.
($1 = 0.7309 euros)
