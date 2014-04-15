Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
ATHENS, April 15 Greece's bank bailout fund received bids from anchor investors, including Canada's Fairfax and York Capital, for a big chunk of Eurobank's 2.86 billion euro share offering, a senior banking source close to the talks said on Tuesday.
"The bids from the cornerstone investors fall within the targeted 1.2 to 1.5 billion euros, targeted by the HFSF bailout fund," the banker told Reuters.
Eurobank, Greece's third-largest lender and 95 percent owned by the HFSF, is carrying out a share offering to plug a capital shortfall a stress test by the country's central bank showed last month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Karolina Tagaris)
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.