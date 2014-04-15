Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
ATHENS, April 15 Greece's bank bailout fund picked a group including Canada's Fairfax as anchor investors in Greek lender Eurobank's 2.86 billion euro ($3.95 billion) share offering, the fund (HFSF) said on Tuesday.
The group of investors, including Fairfax, Capital Research and Management, Wilbur Ross, Fidelity, Mackenzie and Brookfield, committed to subscribe for 47 percent or 1.33 billion euros of the share offering at 0.30 euros a share.
($1 = 0.7238 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Costas Pitas)
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.