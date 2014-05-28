ATHENS May 28 Greece's third-largest lender by assets Eurobank lost 207 million euros ($281.82 million) in the first quarter, broadly in line with market expectations, hurt by provisions for bad loans.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to report a loss of 220 million euros.

Eurobank, 35.4 percent owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund, said bad debt provisions fell to 479 million euros in the first quarter from 647 million in the previous three-month period, as non-performing credit rose to 30.9 percent of its loan book from 29.4 percent in the last quarter of 2013.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)