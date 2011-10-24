* EGMs rescheduled for Nov. 4

* Shareholder meetings failed to reach a quorum

ATHENS Oct 24 Embattled Greek lenders Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT will reconvene shareholder meetings next month to seek approval for their merger after they failed to reach a quorum on Monday.

Repeat shareholder meetings are common in Greece as the required quorum in the first meeting is two-thirds.

"There was lack of quorum so there will be a repeat extraordinary general assembly on Nov. 4, where the required quorum will be 50 percent," an Alpha Bank official said on Monday.

In late August, Alpha and Eurobank struck a deal to form the country's largest bank with help from Qatar Investment Authority, which will inject capital by taking up a convertible bond.

Battered by deposit outflows, sovereign debt downgrades and rising loan impairments with the economy in its fourth straight year of recession, Greek banks have been urged to explore tie-ups in hopes of regaining access to wholesale funding markets.

Fears that private creditors will shoulder a bigger burden in a new rescue package for Greece via deeper writedowns on government bonds hit Greek bank stocks on Monday.

Alpha Bank shares were down 19.2 percent to 0.94 euro with Eurobank shedding 19 percent to 0.64 euro, both underperforming the Athens bourse's banking index which was losing 14.8 percent.

Bigger losses on their bond portfolios would force banks to recapitalise and very likely resort to a state capital support fund, which would dilute current shareholder ownership, meaning nationalisation. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Erica Billingham)