ATHENS Oct 24 Embattled Greek lenders Alpha
Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT will reconvene shareholder
meetings next month to seek approval for their merger after they
failed to reach a quorum on Monday.
Repeat shareholder meetings are common in Greece as the
required quorum in the first meeting is two-thirds.
"There was lack of quorum so there will be a repeat
extraordinary general assembly on Nov. 4, where the required
quorum will be 50 percent," an Alpha Bank official said on
Monday.
In late August, Alpha and Eurobank struck a deal to form the
country's largest bank with help from Qatar Investment
Authority, which will inject capital by taking up a convertible
bond.
Battered by deposit outflows, sovereign debt downgrades and
rising loan impairments with the economy in its fourth straight
year of recession, Greek banks have been urged to explore
tie-ups in hopes of regaining access to wholesale funding
markets.
Fears that private creditors will shoulder a bigger burden
in a new rescue package for Greece via deeper writedowns on
government bonds hit Greek bank stocks on Monday.
Alpha Bank shares were down 19.2 percent to 0.94 euro with
Eurobank shedding 19 percent to 0.64 euro, both underperforming
the Athens bourse's banking index which was losing 14.8 percent.
Bigger losses on their bond portfolios would force banks to
recapitalise and very likely resort to a state capital support
fund, which would dilute current shareholder ownership, meaning
nationalisation.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Erica
Billingham)