ATHENS, Sept 28 Greece's third-largest lender
Eurobank said on Monday its non-performing loans rose
slightly in the second quarter while core income before bad debt
provisions grew 1.1 percent from the previous quarter.
Providing a performance update before results due by the end
of next month, the bank said loans more than 90 days past due
rose to 34.3 percent of its book from 34 percent in the
Jan.-to-March period.
Greece's finance ministry has extended banks' end-September
deadline to report second-quarter results to end-October.
Eurobank, which is 35 percent owned by Greece's bank rescue fund
HFSF, did not provide figures on net income.
It said core pre-provision income excluding trading rose to
204 million euros ($228.2 million) quarter-on-quarter, while net
interest income grew 1.4 percent to 378 million euros, helped by
lower deposit costs and wider lending spreads.
It said funding from the European Central Bank and the Bank
of Greece fell to 31.8 billion euros in September from 32.7
billion in June, with 22.2 billion euros of the total being
emergency liquidity (ELA) drawn from the Greek central bank.
Deposits fell by 3.9 billion euros to 31 billion euros at
the end of June, hurt by political uncertainty during the
acrimonious talks with the country's international lenders.
Eurobank and the country's three other big lenders will
undergo stress tests by the ECB to determine their capital
shortfalls. Results of the health check are expected by the end
of October.
The banks were given an extra month to report second-quarter
results for reasons of financial stability in view of their
upcoming recapitalisation.
($1 = 0.8941 euros)
