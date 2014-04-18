European shares holding at 15-month highs as miners shine - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
ATHENS, April 18 Greece's third largest lender Eurobank, which is issuing new shares to help plug its capital shortfall, said on Friday that the cash call will take place from April 25 to 29.
The country's bank rescue fund HFSF, which owns 95 percent of Eurobank, this week picked a group led by Canada's Fairfax as anchor investors in a 2.86 billion euro ($3.95 billion) share offering.
The group of investors, which also includes Capital Research and Management, Wilbur Ross, Fidelity, Mackenzie and Brookfield, committed to subscribe for 47 percent or 1.33 billion euros of the share offering at 0.30 euros a share.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Costas Pitas, John Stonestreet)
HEIDELBERG, March 16 German cement maker HeidelbergCement will hold off from making investments in Turkey for the moment given political uncertainty in the country, its chief executive said on Thursday.
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has launched a €1bn October 2027 bond at 55bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.