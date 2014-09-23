ATHENS, Sept 23 Greece's third-largest lender
Eurobank said on Tuesday it had cancelled the sale of
its Ukrainian subsidiary PJSC Universal Bank to Ukraine's Delta
Bank Group after the deal did not get regulatory approval.
Eurobank said in August it had agreed to sell its Ukrainian
unit for 95 million euros ($122.2 million). The deal, which
included the transfer of Eurobank's Ukrainian assets, was
expected to be completed before year end.
"The appropriate approvals have not been provided in order
for the transaction to be completed," the bank said in a
statement. "Consequently, Eurobank decided to terminate the
agreement with the Delta Bank Group."
The bank did not specify the reasons the sale was not
approved.
Including impairment provisions charged in the first half of
2014, Eurobank's exposure in PJSC Universal Bank and other
Ukrainian assets is 107 million euros, the bank said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7777 euro)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by
David Holmes)