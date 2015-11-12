(Adds details, background)

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS Nov 12 Eurobank has received subscription commitments of about 353 million euros ($379.3 million) from institutional investors for its planned share offering to raise up to 2.12 billion euros, Greece's third-largest lender said on Thursday.

The bank, 35.4 percent owned by Greek bank rescue fund HFSF, said the institutional investors have the option to increase their subscription to up to 584 million euros and that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will also invest up to 80 million euros.

Eurobank had the lowest capital requirement among Greece's four big banks under the adverse scenario of the European Central Bank health checks. Together they need to fill a 14.4 billion euro shortfall.

The bank had subscription commitments from Brookfield Capital Partners, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Highfields Capital Management and WLR Recovery Fund V and other investment vehicles managed by WL Ross & Co.

It said some of the investors have an option to increase their commitment amount with guaranteed allocation, meaning they can subscribe for up to a maximum additional amount of about 231 million euros. That would add up to 584 million euros or 28 percent of its share offering of up to 2.12 billion.

The commitment of each investor to subscribe for the shares is subject to the offer price not exceeding 0.04 euro per share before a planned reverse split.

Eurobank shares closed at 0.026 euro on Wednesday.

Eurobank's offer to bondholders to swap junior and senior debt for new shares closed on Wednesday.

The bank had targeted 20 subordinated and senior securities, aiming to swap an outstanding 877 million euros for cash to be used to buy the new shares it will issue.

BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mediobanca and Merrill Lynch are the dealer managers for the exchange.

Based on indicative estimates, the bank said its capital shortfall could shrink by about 720 million euros if all tenders are accepted.

Following completion of the capital raising, Eurobank expects that Brookfield, Fairfax and WL Ross will maintain their respective representation on its board of directors at current levels.

Book-building on the share offering started on Thursday.

Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Mediobanca will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. AXIA, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Eurobank Equities and Nomura will also act as joint bookrunners.

Commerzbank, Euroxx Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods will be co-lead managers.

($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)