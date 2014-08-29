BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate FY EBT up at 72.6 million euros
* FY profit before taxation was 72.6 million euros ($78.5 million) for year, reflecting an increase of 103.5 million euros compared to a loss of 30.9 million euros for 2015
(Corrects year-ago credit loss provision figure in 3rd paragraph, showing provisions rose, not fell)
ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's third-largest lender by assets Eurobank reported a 301 million euro ($396.81 million) loss in the second quarter as loan-loss provisions continued to weigh on its bottom line.
Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the bank to post a loss of 238 million euros on average.
Eurobank, 35.4 percent owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund, said credit loss provisions rose to 455 million euros in the second quarter from 419 million in the same period a year earlier.
Non-performing loans rose to 31.8 percent of its loan book from 30.9 percent in the first quarter of 2014. (1 US dollar = 0.7586 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche medium-term notes for 1.4 billion yuan
KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Wednesday it would set up a logistics hub in the Malaysian capital that will serve as the Chinese e-commerce company's regional distribution hub.