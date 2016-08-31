ATHENS Aug 31 Greek lender Eurobank
reported a net profit for the second consecutive quarter in
April-to-June but net earnings shrank due to higher provisions
for impaired loans.
Greece's third-largest lender by assets, which is 2.4
percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund after its
recapitalisation late last year, on Wednesday reported net
earnings of 46 million euros ($51.22 million) versus a profit of
60 million euros in the first quarter.
Credit loss provisions rose 27 percent quarter-on-quarter to
222 million euros from 175 million in the first quarter.
Non-performing loans eased slightly to 34.7 percent of its loan
book from 34.8 percent at the end of March.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
