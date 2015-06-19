LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - One of the most accepted wisdoms this year when discussing the Greek debt saga has been that any contagion from the country's exit from the single currency block would be contained. And, unlike the dark days of the sovereign crisis, credible firewalls have been put in place.

And who could blame market participants for being so optimistic? After all, peripheral bond spreads have held up better than during the last crisis in 2010/2011. So if there was a sign that the ECB has successfully ring-fenced the Greek issue, that surely is a clear one.

Portugal and Spain have continued to demonstrate that they have access to bond markets even as Greek politicians continue tortuous bailout negotiations with creditors. Meanwhile, private sector exposure to the country has reduced considerably.

However, it is naive to believe that this relatively sanguine mood would last in the actual event of a Greek default and exit from the eurozone, and that markets would quickly bounce back.

It is true that other peripheral nations are much better placed to deal with their debt situations than in 2011 (partly thanks to the effects of the ECB's EUR60bn-a-month quantitative easing programme) when the immediate collapse of the single currency was at hand.

But a Grexit will still raise questions around the future of the single currency bloc.

Take a look at Portugal, the country perceived as next in line should Greece leave the euro.

Its 4.1% February 2045 note issued in January this year hit a low of 97.88 on Friday, according to Tradeweb prices, having traded at over 142.00 in mid-March.

This turnaround in sentiment is perhaps an indication that the market fears for the future should the single currency bloc lose even one of its members, even if it is the most troubled and badly behaved of the lot.

Would investors buy long-dated bonds from a eurozone country at prices that imply a backstop from core eurozone members? And what about European supranationals and government-guaranteed agencies?

A Grexit would call the entire financial structure of the eurozone into question, firewalls or not. Just look at European credit primary markets this week where less than EUR6bn was raised, the lowest volume of 2015. So markets beware: the effect on bond markets could be disruptive way beyond the current reckoning. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)