BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - Greece's Eurobank is marketing a 500m four-year bond at an initial yield of 4.375% area, according to a source. The size of the transaction will not grow.
The senior unsecured Eurobond is being issued by ERB Hellas, with Eurobank Ergasias acting as guarantor.
The bond, which is today's business, is rated Caa2 by Moody's, CCC+ by Standard & Poor's and B- by Fitch.
Credit Suisse, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and Nomura are the banks arranging the transaction. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand)
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.