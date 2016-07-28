(Changes dateline)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Some hedge funds are returning to the Greek government bond market less than a year after the country was bailed out for the third time, as the hunt for yield intensifies in a low-rate environment.

The debt-laden nation, which has been working with its creditors to implement reforms and manage its debt pile, this week eased capital controls as it continues to make progress on bailout-mandated reforms.

This steady progress has been highlighted by some investors as a buying opportunity, particularly against the backdrop of negative yields in a large portion of the core eurozone sovereign market. Even peripheral sovereign bonds are trading at record low yields.

"Greece is on a slow path to recovery. They have undertaken a lot of reforms, including on pensions, on tax collection and the new ambitious constitutional reform," said Alberto Gallo, head of macro strategies at hedge fund Algebris, who recommends a Greece versus Portugal trade.

"They should also have pretty good tax revenues in the summer and we are looking at an inclusion in the ECB QE programme by year-end," he said.

Portugal, by comparison, has a banking problem, will suffer losses on Novo Banco, and is only in the ECB quantitative easing programme because of one rating, he said.

Portugal is rated junk by the three main rating agencies, but a BBB score from DBRS allows it remain on the shopping list. Even though Greece is junk rated, the ECB can make an exception on grounds that it is in a bailout programme, provided the country adheres to reforms.

Given that yields on Greece's bonds are far higher - Eikon prices show the 10-year benchmark was bid at 8.07% on Thursday compared to 3% for the Portuguese equivalent - the risk-reward ratio is more favourable.

The market's confidence in Greece's ability to service its debt has improved markedly over the past year. The yield on that February 2026 benchmark hit a high of 18.6% in July last year, according to Eikon prices.

"After the bailout and restructuring of the banks the factors are in place to create an increase in GDP growth: government bonds will benefit from any growth above zero in Greece," said Louis Gargour, CIO and managing partner at asset manager LNG Capital.

He said in addition Greek banks look interesting, trading at a 0.15 price-to-book value. He believes 0.3-0.35 is a more appropriate level.

VOLATILITY POTENTIAL

Greece has experienced redemption in the past - notably when it returned to the bond market in April 2014 with a 3bn 4.75% April 2019 deal just two years after being on the brink of defaulting on its debt.

However, issues with adhering to reforms demanded by its creditors led to a reprise of the debt crisis, and that bond was yielding 20% a year later.

Rather than accept a tough set of measures set down by the creditors, the government called a snap election in January 2015 which resulted in a coalition government led by anti-establishment party Syriza.

Between November 2014 and July 2015, deposit outflows hit over 50bn, forcing banks to resort to emergency borrowing from the ECB and leading to the imposition of capital controls.

Last August eurozone finance ministers agreed an 86bn bailout, allowing the country to meet its immediate debt obligations.

"The Greek finance ministry has been working constructively with the IMF and Troika. There has been a real shift in attitude and they have been a lot more compliant and proactive," said Gargour.

The risks are still high, not least because of the inexperience of the government, according to a long-term investor. Syriza was only founded in 2004.

"The major obstacle for the recovery of Greece is the incompetent management. It's only with experienced management that Greece can build trust and confidence in the capital markets," said Chris Magarian, finance group director, Japonica Partners.

The US-based firm holds a large position in Greek risk, according to Magarian, partly because it believes the Greek debt pile is in reality much smaller than the official figure of 176% of GDP. The country also has tremendous upside potential, he said.

Progress also depends on Greece's relations with its European Union compatriots, as some form of debt relief seems imperative to allow the country to focus on debt.

"German elections are part of the problem - Merkel wants to be seen to be tough on Greece ahead of the that. The risk is that they kick the can with no serious action until German elections and in the meantime the people of Greece will continue to suffer," said Gallo. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright and Julian Baker)