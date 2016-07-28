(Changes dateline)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Some hedge funds are returning to
the Greek government bond market less than a year after the
country was bailed out for the third time, as the hunt for yield
intensifies in a low-rate environment.
The debt-laden nation, which has been working with its
creditors to implement reforms and manage its debt pile, this
week eased capital controls as it continues to make progress on
bailout-mandated reforms.
This steady progress has been highlighted by some investors
as a buying opportunity, particularly against the backdrop of
negative yields in a large portion of the core eurozone
sovereign market. Even peripheral sovereign bonds are trading at
record low yields.
"Greece is on a slow path to recovery. They have undertaken
a lot of reforms, including on pensions, on tax collection and
the new ambitious constitutional reform," said Alberto Gallo,
head of macro strategies at hedge fund Algebris, who recommends
a Greece versus Portugal trade.
"They should also have pretty good tax revenues in the
summer and we are looking at an inclusion in the ECB QE
programme by year-end," he said.
Portugal, by comparison, has a banking problem, will suffer
losses on Novo Banco, and is only in the ECB quantitative easing
programme because of one rating, he said.
Portugal is rated junk by the three main rating agencies,
but a BBB score from DBRS allows it remain on the shopping list.
Even though Greece is junk rated, the ECB can make an exception
on grounds that it is in a bailout programme, provided the
country adheres to reforms.
Given that yields on Greece's bonds are far higher - Eikon
prices show the 10-year benchmark was bid at 8.07% on Thursday
compared to 3% for the Portuguese equivalent - the risk-reward
ratio is more favourable.
The market's confidence in Greece's ability to service its
debt has improved markedly over the past year. The yield on that
February 2026 benchmark hit a high of 18.6% in July last year,
according to Eikon prices.
"After the bailout and restructuring of the banks the
factors are in place to create an increase in GDP growth:
government bonds will benefit from any growth above zero in
Greece," said Louis Gargour, CIO and managing partner at asset
manager LNG Capital.
He said in addition Greek banks look interesting, trading at
a 0.15 price-to-book value. He believes 0.3-0.35 is a more
appropriate level.
VOLATILITY POTENTIAL
Greece has experienced redemption in the past - notably when
it returned to the bond market in April 2014 with a 3bn 4.75%
April 2019 deal just two years after being on the brink of
defaulting on its debt.
However, issues with adhering to reforms demanded by its
creditors led to a reprise of the debt crisis, and that bond was
yielding 20% a year later.
Rather than accept a tough set of measures set down by the
creditors, the government called a snap election in January 2015
which resulted in a coalition government led by
anti-establishment party Syriza.
Between November 2014 and July 2015, deposit outflows hit
over 50bn, forcing banks to resort to emergency borrowing from
the ECB and leading to the imposition of capital controls.
Last August eurozone finance ministers agreed an 86bn
bailout, allowing the country to meet its immediate debt
obligations.
"The Greek finance ministry has been working constructively
with the IMF and Troika. There has been a real shift in attitude
and they have been a lot more compliant and proactive," said
Gargour.
The risks are still high, not least because of the
inexperience of the government, according to a long-term
investor. Syriza was only founded in 2004.
"The major obstacle for the recovery of Greece is the
incompetent management. It's only with experienced management
that Greece can build trust and confidence in the capital
markets," said Chris Magarian, finance group director, Japonica
Partners.
The US-based firm holds a large position in Greek risk,
according to Magarian, partly because it believes the Greek debt
pile is in reality much smaller than the official figure of 176%
of GDP. The country also has tremendous upside potential, he
said.
Progress also depends on Greece's relations with its
European Union compatriots, as some form of debt relief seems
imperative to allow the country to focus on debt.
"German elections are part of the problem - Merkel wants to
be seen to be tough on Greece ahead of the that. The risk is
that they kick the can with no serious action until German
elections and in the meantime the people of Greece will continue
to suffer," said Gallo.
