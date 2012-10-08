LUXEMBOURG Oct 9 International lenders are
considering giving Greece two more years to reach its budget
deficit reduction targets, and the extra time could be financed
without more money from the euro zone, Greek Finance Minster
Yannis Stournaras said.
"It is now on the table by all members of the troika,"
Stournaras told reporters of the 2-year extension.
"All the excercises that we are doing now they assume that
the programme will last up to 2016, that ... 4.5 percent of GDP
(for the budegt deficit) will be achieved in 2016 rather than in
2014," he said .
"The implicit assumption is that the programme will be
extended despite the fact that it remains extremely
frontloaded," he said.
Asked whether this means that no more additional money from
the EU is needed, he said: "Yes, that is my view."
Asked what the other finance ministers said on this: "We
have just started discussions, there is no decision yet."