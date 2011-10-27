ATHENS Oct 27 In the small hours of Thursday,
George Papandreou thanked his aides for helping clinch a second
bailout deal for debt-ridden Greece, and admitted the strain had
almost killed one of them.
"Some were under such pressure that they needed medical
attention. I see George Zanias, thankfully with us. But George
Glynos was unable to join us after suffering a heart attack,"
Papandreou told a news conference in Brussels after an 11-hour
EU summit.
Like many of their EU counterparts, Greek officials have
worked punishing hours under enormous stress for months. The
debt crisis has taken its toll not only on their country and the
euro, but on their health.
Government officials said Greece's chief economic adviser,
Zanias, developed very high blood pressure during Sunday's
summit and was ordered to stay in his room all day Monday.
Papandreou's aide Glynos suffered a heart attack in Athens after
Sunday's summit and missed Wednesday's meeting.
"Your body revolts. You go from a plane to meeting after
meeting with little sleep, you drink too much coffee and you are
forced to eat bad food. It's an unnatural life and there comes a
point when we'll all pay for it," said a Greek Finance Ministry
official who did not want to be named.
While leaders dined on giant shrimp with aubergines followed
by roast turbot and a trio of sorbets, for the delegations,
usually waiting anxiously to be briefed on a different floor,
the dining is not as exciting.
"The food is terrible. You eat sandwiches and junk food all
day. I got really sick from it on Sunday," said one Greek
delegate who declined to be named.
MARATHON MEETINGS
But even after a meal of roast turbot, the tension is just
as high for the leaders meeting in a vast, windowless conference
room in the upper reaches of the European Council's headquarters
in Brussels.
They entered the building at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and
were still bargaining over a deal to rescue the euro zone from
its debt crisis almost 11 hours later.
At around 2 a.m., when negotiations were at their peak, a
team of around 15 medics gathered in the lobby of the brown
marble-fronted Justus Lipsius building, although the reason was
not immediately clear.
EU officials said the talks were extremely intense, with
hard-nosed negotiation over very specific numbers before leaders
would agree on the outline of a plan to reduce Greek debt and
convince banks to take losses.
They knew their decisions had to reassure edgy financial
markets, but could also cause big losses for financial
institutions and perhaps lead to the nationalisation of Greek
banks.
One senior EU official said the talks progressed extremely
slowly.
In the early hours of Thursday, French President Nicolas
Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the IMF's Christine
Lagarde entered into direct negotiations with representatives of
private sector banks and insurers to persuade them voluntarily
to accept heavy losses on Greek debt.
At one point, euro zone negotiators said it might be
necessary to force the banks and insurers to take losses if they
didn't accept at least a 50 percent loss on their investments --
a move that would constitute an immediate default on Greek debt,
with unpredictable fallout for Greece and the European economy.
Such a threat is likely to have caused enormous stress to
the Greek team, which repeatedly said ahead of the summit
that it wanted to do everything to avoid defaulting on its 210
billion euros of private sector debt.
HUGELY TIRING
"It is hugely tiring. You have to stay mentally focused, and
it helps to be physically fit. You go to bed at maybe two in the
morning and are up early. There's a huge amount of information
you have to be able to process," said Michael Denison, special
adviser to David Miliband when he was Britain's foreign
secretary, and now research director for the London-based
consultancy Control Risks.
EU summits are frequently high-pressure events. The leaders
gather on the restricted upper floors of the building and barely
move from the negotiating room until agreements are reached.
"It's a very unhealthy room, with no fresh air, and you
don't know if it's day or night outside," the Greek delegate
said. "During 11 hours of talks, the leaders took two half-hour
breaks -- and that was not to rest, but to brief delegations."
The leaders usually sit around a vast oval table in the
low-ceilinged wood-panelled room. Behind them is a separate
table for aides and advisers, and on one side of the room a wall
of glass booths contains the interpreters.
Summits are frequently heated and exhausting, with diplomats
telling of heads of state who lose their temper or even fall
asleep at critical moments. Not infrequently, they may go to
change a shirt or freshen up when the strain begins to show.
One official half-jokingly said that supplies of fresh
bottles of water to the meeting room are sometimes halted in
order to add extra pressure on the negotiators to wrap it up.
"Part of the trick is to be able to move on from a topic
immediately once a decision has been made," Denison said.
"But, however you do it, you need ministers who can keep the
pace at these kind of meetings."
(Additional reporting by Luke Baker and Justyna Pawlak in
Brussels, Peter Apps in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)