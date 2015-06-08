BRIEF-Moscow Exchange recommends dividend of RUB 7.68/shr for 2016
* Said on Monday that it has recommended paying out a dividend on 2016 results of 7.68 roubles per share, totalling to 17.48 billion roubles ($307.92 million)
KRUEN, Germany, June 8 Greece and its international lenders must speed up talks to reach a deal before the end-June deadline to avoid doubts and speculation about Greece's future in the euro zone, French President Francois Hollande said after a G7 meeting.
Technical talks must happen in coming hours or days to pave the way for talks at a political level when EU leaders meet in Brussels next Wednesday for an EU-Latin America summit, he said, adding he had no doubt there would be talks on Greece then.
"There is an end-June deadline," Hollande told a news conference, referring to the end of a bailout program for Greece and repayment deadlines to the IMF.
"This is the latest possible deadline but nothing stops us from going faster and I think it is in Greece's interest to go faster to avoid doubts or speculations. If we want - and all of us, Greeks and Europeans, have said we do - Greece to stay in the euro zone, we must go towards a solution in a timeframe that is not (as late as) the end of the month." (Writing by Ingrid Melander in Paris; Editing by Mark John)
* Said on Monday that it has recommended paying out a dividend on 2016 results of 7.68 roubles per share, totalling to 17.48 billion roubles ($307.92 million)
HOUSTON, March 28 A small group of U.S. oil producers has been trying to exploit advances in DNA science to wring more crude from shale rock, as the domestic energy industry keeps pushing relentlessly to cut costs and compete with the world's top exporters.