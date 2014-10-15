UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRUSSELS Oct 15 Greece's partners in the euro zone believe Athens is changing its mind about giving up on their financial help next year and might ask for a credit line to replace funds from the IMF.
Euro zone officials told Reuters that Greece seemed to be having second thoughts about a return to purely market funding after pressure from EU powers - and from investors who sold off Greek bonds this week. They also said Europeans were resisting a push by Athens to end borrowing from the IMF, which is unpopular in Greece and causing political problems.
"There is recognition on the Greek side that a total cut-off from the euro zone and the IMF programmes is not in their best interest," one euro zone official said. Another EU official said a sharp rise in Greek debt yields had been a "reality check", while several officials said talks at an EU finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg this week had also helped change Greek minds. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Susan Fenton)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts