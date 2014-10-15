BRUSSELS Oct 15 Greece's partners in the euro zone believe Athens is changing its mind about giving up on their financial help next year and might ask for a credit line to replace funds from the IMF.

Euro zone officials told Reuters that Greece seemed to be having second thoughts about a return to purely market funding after pressure from EU powers - and from investors who sold off Greek bonds this week. They also said Europeans were resisting a push by Athens to end borrowing from the IMF, which is unpopular in Greece and causing political problems.

"There is recognition on the Greek side that a total cut-off from the euro zone and the IMF programmes is not in their best interest," one euro zone official said. Another EU official said a sharp rise in Greek debt yields had been a "reality check", while several officials said talks at an EU finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg this week had also helped change Greek minds. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Susan Fenton)