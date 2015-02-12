(Adds wording agreed between Dijsselbloem and Tsipras)
BRUSSELS Feb 12 Greek negotiators will meet
officials of the troika of EU, ECB and IMF soon, most likely in
Brussels on Friday, to prepare Monday's key Eurogroup meeting on
debt talks, an EU official said on Thursday, raising hopes of a
possible deal.
"This will be a technical assessment of where there is
common ground between the current programme and the Greek
government's programme," a spokeswoman for Eurogroup chief
Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters.
Another EU official said this was welcome news after euro
zone finance ministers failed to agree overnight on how to move
forward with tough negotiations ahead of a Feb. 28 deadline when
the present Greek financial bailout programme expires.
"This is a step beyond from where we were yesterday," the
official said. "It sets a goal of an agreement by Monday."
A third EU official said: "Seen from where we were
yesterday, this is quite a success."
EU officials said Dijsselbloem and Alexis Tsipras agreed not
to issue a formal written statement on the move but to have
spokesmen use the following common phrasing to describe it:
"Prime Minister Tsipras and Eurogroup president Dijsselbloem
agreed today to ask the institutions to engage with the Greek
authorities to start work on a technical assessment of the
common ground between the current programme and the Greek
government's plans, in order to facilitate the discussions in
the Eurogroup on Monday, Feb. 16."
A Greek official said the technical discussions would not be
with the "troika" - the combination of EU, ECB and IMF that has
become a lightning rod for Greek public anger at the bailout
terms - but with officials of the Eurogroup.
EU officials, however, said the reference to "the
institutions" clearly included all three and noted that
officials from the European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund regularly take part in Eurogroup discussions.
