ATHENS, July 14 When Greek banks will be able to open again will depend on when a deal struck between the debt-choked country and its lenders is ratified by all, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

The deal safeguards stability of banking system and deposits and, if ratified, will send a message to markets that Greece will no longer have a debt problem, he said in an interview with public broadcaster ERT.

Tsipras said he believes banks will need 10 to 15 billion euros to be recapitalised. He said the European Central Bank was gradually moving to raise emergency liquidity funding for Greek banks.

A return to normality for the Greek banking system will happen gradually, as will an increase in withdrawal limits, he said. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Michele Kambas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)