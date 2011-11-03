BRUSSELS Nov 3 The place of Greece is within
the euro zone and there are instruments in place to ensure that,
the European Union's executive arm said on Thursday, adding that
it considered this was the only option on the table.
"We see Greece within the euro and the necessary instruments
are in place and an agreement has been reached," European
Commission spokeswoman Karolina Kottova told a regular news
briefing. "So, as far as we are concerned, this is the only
option that is on the table."
Greece's government was on the brink of collapse on
Thursday, casting doubt on plans to hold a referendum on staying
in the euro zone, as European leaders contemplated a Greek exit
to preserve the single currency.
Prime Minister George Papandreou chaired an emergency
cabinet meeting in Athens, with his finance minister in revolt
against a plebiscite, after the leaders of France and Germany
gave Greeks an ultimatum to make up their minds.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel told Papandreou at a meeting in Cannes on
Wednesday that Athens would not receive a cent more in aid until
it votes to meet its commitments to the euro zone. Greece was
due a vital 8 billion euros instalment this month.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)