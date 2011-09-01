ATHENS, Sept 1 Greece's Finance Minister on
Thursday rejected a parliamentary report describing the
country's debt as out of control and said it lacked credibility.
"Yesterday's report lacks elements of credibility of other
international reports ... all necessary measures will be taken
to upgrade and improve the credibility of the work of the budget
committee," Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement.
The independent parliamentary committee of experts,
appointed by the Finance Ministry in 2010, said in a report
published on Wednesday that Greece's debt was running out of
control and government policies were failing to restore
finances.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Dina Kyriakidou)