ATHENS, Sept 1 Greece's Finance Minister on Thursday rejected a parliamentary report describing the country's debt as out of control and said it lacked credibility.

"Yesterday's report lacks elements of credibility of other international reports ... all necessary measures will be taken to upgrade and improve the credibility of the work of the budget committee," Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement.

The independent parliamentary committee of experts, appointed by the Finance Ministry in 2010, said in a report published on Wednesday that Greece's debt was running out of control and government policies were failing to restore finances. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Dina Kyriakidou)