ATHENS Feb 27 An unknown group called the
Urban Guerrillas claimed responsibility on Monday for an
explosive device that was left on an empty Athens subway train
over the weekend, but Greek police said the call could be a
hoax.
"A man placed calls with two Greek TV stations, saying the
device was the work of the Urban Guerrillas group and that other
hits would follow," a police official said.
"There has been no such group in the past. It may be a
credible threat or a hoax."
Greece's anti-terrorist force is investigating the incident.
A train driver found the device in a backpack on a seat on
Saturday night.
The device, which was not activated, contained two small gas
canisters with about 1.5 litres of gasoline, a timer, wires and
batteries, police said on Sunday.
Fringe extremist groups have been frequently blamed for
inciting violence during riots in central Athens against
austerity measures imposed by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund.
Small numbers of hooded protesters have regularly hurled
petrol bombs at police during the demonstrations. Gas canisters
have also been left at tax offices and politicians' offices.
