ATHENS Nov 22 A small bomb exploded outside the
Athens home of a Greek deputy prosecutor early on Thursday,
causing no injuries but damaging houses and cars, police said.
The explosive device was placed in the front yard of the
house and three houses and two cars were damaged when it
exploded, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
Several small makeshift bombs have exploded in Greece in
recent years as the country struggles through harsh austerity
measures imposed by foreign lenders. Gas canisters are often
left at tax offices and politicians' offices.