ATHENS Feb 24 Greece resumed bailout talks with its international lenders on Monday, emboldened by its own estimates of a hefty primary budget surplus for 2013.

The figure, which excludes interest payments, is a key one for highlighting progress that Greece has made in shoring up its finances after four years of tough austerity. If confirmed in April by the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat, a surplus would pave the way for Greece's international lenders to grant additional debt relief to the twice-bailed out country.

Below are facts and figures on the primary budget balance and what a surplus means to Greece and its creditors.

WHAT IS IT?

A primary budget usually reflects a country's underlying fiscal balance by excluding the interest payments it makes to service its debt. In Greece's case, the figure also excludes a string of other one-off items on both the spending and the revenue side.

For instance, it excludes about 2 billion euros of bond portfolio profits that European central banks have returned to the Greek government. It also excludes about 6 billion euros Athens paid to settle past accumulated debts to suppliers, such as pharmaceuticals companies, because these bills are settled from bailout funds.

HOW BIG IS IT?

Under the terms of its international bailout, Greece has been set a target of a balanced primary budget last year and a surplus of 2.75 billion euros, or 1.5 percent of GDP, in 2014.

Athens said in October it reached a surplus a year ahead of schedule, which it then estimated at 344 million euros. Athens has since revised upwards this estimate three times, to over 1.5 billion euros, due to higher-than-expected tax revenue and inflows of European Union grants.

IS IT FINAL?

Any estimate on the size of the 2013 surplus will be preliminary until April. This is partly because the surplus includes about 1 billion euros of receipts that have not been cashed in yet and are scheduled to be disbursed in the first quarter of 2014. Half that money is a dividend by Greece's central bank and the bulk of the rest is final instalments on last year's taxes.

Greece's 2013 budget data will be officially confirmed by Eurostat in April.

WHY IT MATTERS TO THE BAILOUT

A primary surplus is a key condition set by Greece's lenders to granting the country the additional debt relief it needs. The IMF - which is pushing the euro zone to offer Athens debt relief - has said this relief must be worth at least 4 percentage points of GDP to make sure Greece's debt level falls to 124 percent of GDP in 2020, a level deemed sustainable by its lenders.

But Greece needs to produce and maintain still higher primary surpluses over the coming years for its financial rescue to stay on track. Under its bailout terms, the surplus needs to widen to about 9 billion euros, or 4.5 percent of GDP, in 2016 and stay at elevated levels throughout the decade.

This would not be unprecedented in Greek history. Athens achieved nine consecutive years of primary budget surpluses in 1994-2002, with an annual average of 3.2 percent of GDP.

But international economic conditions were much better then and Greek public finances soared on the back of a booming stock market and financial market liberalisation.

POLITICAL SIGNIFICANCE

A primary surplus would give the beleaguered government of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras the spare cash it needs to show it is meeting the needs of austerity-hit, impoverished households and target key voter groups, such as low-income pensioners, policemen and farmers.

The bailout's terms allow Athens to retain and spend as it pleases 70 percent of any excess primary surplus above its targets.

Given that the bailout target for 2013 was zero, Samaras can spend 70 percent of the entire primary surplus last year on social policies. Targeted payouts could bolster Samaras's chances in municipal and European elections in May.

That is particularly crucial since political risk is considered the main factor that could undermine the country's economic recovery this year. Samaras's coalition government is trailing the anti-bailout leftist Syriza party in the polls.

A bad showing in May could destabilise the government, which has a paper-thin three-seat majority in parliament. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by John Stonestreet)