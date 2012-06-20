ATHENS, June 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday:

GREEK CONSERVATIVES HOPE TO SEAL COALITION DEAL

Greek conservatives hope to form a coalition government on Wednesday which must persuade mistrustful foreign lenders to allow more leeway in pushing through a deeply unpopular austerity programme.

EU OFFICIAL SAYS GREEK BAILOUT TERMS UP FOR TALKS

Greece and its international lenders will renegotiate the programme on which its second financial bailout is based because circumstances have changed, a senior euro zone official said on Tuesday.

G20 BACKS EUROPE'S OVERHAUL TO FIGHT CRISIS

Europe won support from world leaders on Tuesday for an ambitious but slow-moving overhaul of the euro zone, even as pressure built in financial markets for quicker solutions to its debt crisis that threatens the world economy.

GREECE MAY GET BAILOUT MONEY DUE IN MAY SOON

The European Union is expected to give Greece as early as Wednesday the 1 billion euro installment withheld from the latest bailout loan tranche in May, daily Ta Nea reported, citing a high-level government source.

DEPOSITS TRICKLE BACK INTO GREEK BANKS AFTER ELECTION

Deposits are trickling back into Greek banks after a conservative victory in Sunday's election calmed fears that the country was set to crash out of the euro, several Greek bankers said on Tuesday.

TSIPRAS: GREEK RAGE TO FORCE BAILOUT CHANGES

Though it didn't win last weekend's election, Greece's fast-rising radical leftist leader says his party has won the argument against the austerity measures keeping Greece in the eurozone and will inevitably come to power.

GREEK STOCKS TEMPT THE ADVENTUROUS FEW

Even if it's going to take more than a pro-bailout election win to tempt most investors back to troubled Greece, a rare few seem to be taking a punt on its hugely under-valued stock market.

GREEK BANK BAD LOANS SEEN AT 30 BLN EUR-BANKER

Greek banks stand to lose 30 billion euros from impaired loans in the next three years according to stress simulations of their loan books by Blackrock Solutions, Greece's former IMF representative said on Tuesday.

EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE HIGHER, FED IN FOCUS

European shares edged higher on Wednesday, after hitting a one-month high in the previous session, with investors eyeing a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve in the hope it will announce fresh monetary stimulus measures to support the economy. =============================================================

