ATHENS, Aug 27 These are news stories, press reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: SAMARAS TELLS MERKEL GREECE NEEDS AIR, NOT MORE CASH Greece does not want more money from its euro zone partners, just time to breathe so that it can return to growth, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Friday after talks in Berlin with Chancellor Angela Merkel. HOLLANDE: MUST DECIDE ON GREECE AFTER TROIKA REPORT French President Francois Hollande said Greece's leaders must show their commitment to reform and Europe must decide on how to help the country as soon as possible after it receives a progress report from Athens' international lenders in October. MERKEL OFFERS GREEK PM NO EXTRA TIME ON BAILOUT Angela Merkel reassured Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Friday that she wanted his country to stay in the euro zone, but gave no sign of ceding to his pleas for more time to meet the tough terms of Athens' international bailout. MERKEL WARNS ALLIES ON GREECE RHETORIC In an interview with public broadcaster ARD, German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned politicians in her coalition against talking up the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone, urging them to weigh their words "very carefully". GERMAN FINMIN REJECTS MORE TIME FOR GREEK REFORM Germany's finance minister reaffirmed on Saturday his opposition to giving Greece more time to carry out promised reforms, a day after Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras pleaded in Berlin for "more air" to implement the painful measures. MOTOR OIL H1 PROFIT SEEN FALLING 17 PCT Y/Y Greece's second-biggest refiner Motor Oil is expected to post a 17-percent fall in first-half profit, weighed down by foreign exchange losses and falling fuel demand in the austerity-hurt country, a Reuters poll showed. CREDIT AGRICOLE MAY DECIDE ON EMPORIKI OFFER ON MONDAY France's Credit Agricole is expected to examine on Monday the three binding offers for Greece's Emporiki Bank, according to daily financial Imerisia. National Bank of Greece , Alpha Bank and EFG Eurobank have submitted offers. www.kathimerini.gr EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO PAUSE ON STIMULUS UNCERTAINTY European shares were expected to open flat to lower on Monday, tracking modest losses in Asia, with investor sentiment likely to be dominated once again by speculation as to whether key central banks would launch new stimulus measures. (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)