ATHENS, Aug 27 These are news stories, press
reports and events which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
SAMARAS TELLS MERKEL GREECE NEEDS AIR, NOT MORE CASH
Greece does not want more money from its euro zone partners,
just time to breathe so that it can return to growth, Greek
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Friday after talks in
Berlin with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
HOLLANDE: MUST DECIDE ON GREECE AFTER TROIKA REPORT
French President Francois Hollande said Greece's leaders
must show their commitment to reform and Europe must decide on
how to help the country as soon as possible after it receives a
progress report from Athens' international lenders in October.
MERKEL OFFERS GREEK PM NO EXTRA TIME ON BAILOUT
Angela Merkel reassured Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
on Friday that she wanted his country to stay in the euro zone,
but gave no sign of ceding to his pleas for more time to meet
the tough terms of Athens' international bailout.
MERKEL WARNS ALLIES ON GREECE RHETORIC
In an interview with public broadcaster ARD, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned politicians in her coalition
against talking up the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro
zone, urging them to weigh their words "very carefully".
GERMAN FINMIN REJECTS MORE TIME FOR GREEK REFORM
Germany's finance minister reaffirmed on Saturday his
opposition to giving Greece more time to carry out promised
reforms, a day after Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
pleaded in Berlin for "more air" to implement the painful
measures.
MOTOR OIL H1 PROFIT SEEN FALLING 17 PCT Y/Y
Greece's second-biggest refiner Motor Oil is
expected to post a 17-percent fall in first-half profit, weighed
down by foreign exchange losses and falling fuel demand in the
austerity-hurt country, a Reuters poll showed.
CREDIT AGRICOLE MAY DECIDE ON EMPORIKI OFFER ON MONDAY
France's Credit Agricole is expected to examine on
Monday the three binding offers for Greece's Emporiki Bank,
according to daily financial Imerisia. National Bank of Greece
, Alpha Bank and EFG Eurobank have
submitted offers. www.kathimerini.gr
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO PAUSE ON STIMULUS
UNCERTAINTY
European shares were expected to open flat to lower on
Monday, tracking modest losses in Asia, with investor sentiment
likely to be dominated once again by speculation as to whether
key central banks would launch new stimulus measures.
(Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou)