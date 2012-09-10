ATHENS, Sept 10 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
GREECE'S LENDERS OBJECT TO PARTS OF ITS AUSTERITY PLAN
Greece's foreign lenders have rejected parts of a nearly
12-billion-euro austerity package prepared by the government,
Greek officials said on Sunday as the two sides resumed talks
after a month-long hiatus.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to meet the
so-called "troika" of inspectors at 0845 GMT.
EURO ZONE ENTERS DANGEROUS WEEK BUOYED BY ECB
The euro zone enters a dangerous week, strewn with potential
landmines, in a somewhat more optimistic mood after investors
welcomed a European Central Bank plan to prevent a breakup of
the single currency.
MERKEL LOOKS FOR DEAL TO KEEP GREECE IN EURO ZONE-MAGAZINE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel had reached the view that
Greece must not be allowed to leave the euro zone in the autumn
and is prepared to grant Athens more flexibility over its
bailout payments, German magazine Der Spiegel wrote on Saturday.
STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE CONSUMER INFLATION,
IND.OUTPUT DATA
Greece's statistics authority will release national and
harmonised consumer inflation data for August and industrial
output for July at 0900 GMT.
GREECE MAY DECIDE ON THE FUTURE OF HELLENIC POSTBANK AT OCT
END-PRESS
The government may take any decisions regarding the future
of state lender Hellenic Postbank at the end of
October, after receiving the next tranche of its bailout
payments and having determined the terms of Greek banks'
recapitalisation, daily Ethnos reported citing unnamed sources.
www.ethnos.gr
EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL EARLY LOSSES
European stock index futures pointed to a dip on Monday
after last week's rally, although losses could be limited by
rising expectations of a new round of stimulus measures by the
Federal Reserve in the wake of lower-than-expected monthly jobs
data.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)