ATHENS, Sept 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: GREECE'S LENDERS OBJECT TO PARTS OF ITS AUSTERITY PLAN Greece's foreign lenders have rejected parts of a nearly 12-billion-euro austerity package prepared by the government, Greek officials said on Sunday as the two sides resumed talks after a month-long hiatus. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to meet the so-called "troika" of inspectors at 0845 GMT. EURO ZONE ENTERS DANGEROUS WEEK BUOYED BY ECB The euro zone enters a dangerous week, strewn with potential landmines, in a somewhat more optimistic mood after investors welcomed a European Central Bank plan to prevent a breakup of the single currency. MERKEL LOOKS FOR DEAL TO KEEP GREECE IN EURO ZONE-MAGAZINE German Chancellor Angela Merkel had reached the view that Greece must not be allowed to leave the euro zone in the autumn and is prepared to grant Athens more flexibility over its bailout payments, German magazine Der Spiegel wrote on Saturday. STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE CONSUMER INFLATION, IND.OUTPUT DATA Greece's statistics authority will release national and harmonised consumer inflation data for August and industrial output for July at 0900 GMT. GREECE MAY DECIDE ON THE FUTURE OF HELLENIC POSTBANK AT OCT END-PRESS The government may take any decisions regarding the future of state lender Hellenic Postbank at the end of October, after receiving the next tranche of its bailout payments and having determined the terms of Greek banks' recapitalisation, daily Ethnos reported citing unnamed sources. www.ethnos.gr EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL EARLY LOSSES European stock index futures pointed to a dip on Monday after last week's rally, although losses could be limited by rising expectations of a new round of stimulus measures by the Federal Reserve in the wake of lower-than-expected monthly jobs data. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)