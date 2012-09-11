ATHENS, Sept 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: GREECE DIGS IN FOR TOUGH TALKS WITH LENDERS Greece acknowledged on Monday it was having trouble persuading its foreign lenders to accept a plan to save nearly 12 billion euros over the next two years, essential to unlocking the aid payments the country needs in order to avoid bankruptcy. GREEK PM, FINMIN MEET ECB'S DRAGHI Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras are scheduled to meet ECB president Mario Draghi in Frankfurt, at 1300 GMT. FINANCE MINISTRY MULLING NEW TAX AMNESTY TO COLLECT REVENUES The government is planning to offer a tax amnesty for undeclared incomes, subject to approval by the country's EU/IMF lenders, according to daily financial Imerisia. www.imerisia.gr EU/IMF TROIKA MEETS GREEK MINISTERS As they pour over Greece's progress in labour and economic reform issues, inspectors of the country's EU/IMF troika are scheduled to meet Labour Minister Yannis Vroutsis at 1000 GMT and Development Minister Costis Hatzidakis at 1400 GMT. STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE BUILDING ACTIVITY DATA Greece's statistics authority will release building activity data for June. GREEK INDUSTRY RESUMES SLUMP IM JULY Greek industrial output fell sharply in July after a rare rise the previous month, weighed down by a slump in manufacturing, data showed on Monday. GREEK CONSUMER INFLATION ACCELERATES TO 1.7 PCT Y/Y IN AUGUST Greece's statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday consumer inflation rose to 1.7 percent in August versus 1.3 percent in July. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH - SHARES SET TO FALL, GERMAN COURT EYED European shares looked set to fall on Tuesday, weighed by concerns about a potential delay to the German constitutional court ruling over the legality of the European bailout fund. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Lila Chotzoglou)