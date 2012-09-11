ATHENS, Sept 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
GREECE DIGS IN FOR TOUGH TALKS WITH LENDERS
Greece acknowledged on Monday it was having trouble
persuading its foreign lenders to accept a plan to save nearly
12 billion euros over the next two years, essential to unlocking
the aid payments the country needs in order to avoid
bankruptcy.
GREEK PM, FINMIN MEET ECB'S DRAGHI
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and Finance Minister
Yannis Stournaras are scheduled to meet ECB president Mario
Draghi in Frankfurt, at 1300 GMT.
FINANCE MINISTRY MULLING NEW TAX AMNESTY TO COLLECT REVENUES
The government is planning to offer a tax amnesty for
undeclared incomes, subject to approval by the country's EU/IMF
lenders, according to daily financial Imerisia. www.imerisia.gr
EU/IMF TROIKA MEETS GREEK MINISTERS
As they pour over Greece's progress in labour and economic
reform issues, inspectors of the country's EU/IMF troika are
scheduled to meet Labour Minister Yannis Vroutsis at 1000 GMT
and Development Minister Costis Hatzidakis at 1400 GMT.
STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE BUILDING ACTIVITY DATA
Greece's statistics authority will release building activity
data for June.
GREEK INDUSTRY RESUMES SLUMP IM JULY
Greek industrial output fell sharply in July after a rare
rise the previous month, weighed down by a slump in
manufacturing, data showed on Monday.
GREEK CONSUMER INFLATION ACCELERATES TO 1.7 PCT Y/Y IN
AUGUST
Greece's statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday consumer
inflation rose to 1.7 percent in August versus 1.3 percent in
July.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH - SHARES SET TO FALL, GERMAN COURT
EYED
European shares looked set to fall on Tuesday, weighed by
concerns about a potential delay to the German constitutional
court ruling over the legality of the European bailout fund.
