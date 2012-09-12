ATHENS, Sept 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
GREEK PM ASSURES ECB WILL GET PROGRAMME BACK ON TRACK
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has assured the
European Central Bank of his government's commitment to getting
its economic reform programme back on track, the ECB said on
Tuesday.
Later on Wednesday, Samaras will meet his coalition
partners, PASOK party leader Evangelos Venizelos and Democratic
Left leader Fotis Kouvelis to discuss austerity measures.
GERMAN COURT SEEN OKAYING EU BAILOUT FUND, STRINGS ATTACHED
Germany's Constitutional Court is expected to give its
approval on Wednesday to the euro zone's new bailout fund while
insisting on guarantees to safeguard German parliamentary
sovereignty and limit Berlin's financial exposure.
GREECE RESUMES PRIVATISATION DRIVE, SHORTLISTS PROPERTY
BIDDERS
Greece's privatisation agency HRADF pushed ahead with a
string of state asset sales on Tuesday, putting an end to five
months of inactivity caused by the country's political wobbles.
PPC TO SELL DEPA BUY-OPTION FOR 32.9 MLN EUR-PRESS
Greece's top electricity producer Public Power Corp
will sell its buy-option for a 30 percent stake in
natural gas operator DEPA for 32.9 million euros, financial
daily Kathimerini reported. PPC will also renew its gas supply
contract with DEPA, the paper added.
www.kathimerini.gr
GREECE CENTRAL GOVT BUDGET GAP FALLS, REVENUES STRUGGLE
Cuts in public spending and investment helped reduce
Greece's central government budget deficit by 34 percent for the
January-August period from a year earlier though tax collection
is underperforming, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.
ECB MAY NOT HOLD NEW BOND BUYS TO MATURITY-ASMUSSEN
European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on
Tuesday the ECB could buy as well as sell securities as part of
its monetary policy, suggesting that the bank may not hold the
bonds it buys under its new programme to maturity.
EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN INCHING UP, GERMAN
RULING AWAITED
European stocks were seen inching up on Wednesday, although
gains could be limited as investors await a German
Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's new bailout fund
before committing further money to equities and extending the
market's three-month rally.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)