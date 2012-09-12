ATHENS, Sept 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: GREEK PM ASSURES ECB WILL GET PROGRAMME BACK ON TRACK Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has assured the European Central Bank of his government's commitment to getting its economic reform programme back on track, the ECB said on Tuesday. Later on Wednesday, Samaras will meet his coalition partners, PASOK party leader Evangelos Venizelos and Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis to discuss austerity measures. GERMAN COURT SEEN OKAYING EU BAILOUT FUND, STRINGS ATTACHED Germany's Constitutional Court is expected to give its approval on Wednesday to the euro zone's new bailout fund while insisting on guarantees to safeguard German parliamentary sovereignty and limit Berlin's financial exposure. GREECE RESUMES PRIVATISATION DRIVE, SHORTLISTS PROPERTY BIDDERS Greece's privatisation agency HRADF pushed ahead with a string of state asset sales on Tuesday, putting an end to five months of inactivity caused by the country's political wobbles. PPC TO SELL DEPA BUY-OPTION FOR 32.9 MLN EUR-PRESS Greece's top electricity producer Public Power Corp will sell its buy-option for a 30 percent stake in natural gas operator DEPA for 32.9 million euros, financial daily Kathimerini reported. PPC will also renew its gas supply contract with DEPA, the paper added. www.kathimerini.gr GREECE CENTRAL GOVT BUDGET GAP FALLS, REVENUES STRUGGLE Cuts in public spending and investment helped reduce Greece's central government budget deficit by 34 percent for the January-August period from a year earlier though tax collection is underperforming, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday. ECB MAY NOT HOLD NEW BOND BUYS TO MATURITY-ASMUSSEN European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday the ECB could buy as well as sell securities as part of its monetary policy, suggesting that the bank may not hold the bonds it buys under its new programme to maturity. EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SEEN INCHING UP, GERMAN RULING AWAITED European stocks were seen inching up on Wednesday, although gains could be limited as investors await a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's new bailout fund before committing further money to equities and extending the market's three-month rally. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)