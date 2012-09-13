ATHENS, Sept 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: GREECE REVS UP PRIVATISATION DRIVE TO SWAY TROIKA Greece accelerated a stalled privatisation drive late on Wednesday to appease international lenders, saying it would start the sale of 29 percent of one of its most profitable companies - gambling monopoly OPAP - next week. DUTCH PM WINS ELECTION;SET FOR TOUGH COALITION TALKS Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberals won a closely contested election, but he faced the prospect of having to form a government with his arch-rivals from the Labour party on Thursday. OTE PUSHES AHEAD WITH VOLUNTARY EXIT PLAN- PRESS Telecoms company OTE, 40-percent-owned by Deutsche Telekom, submitted to its employees a voluntary exit plan for about 2,000 people, financial daily Imerisia reported. www.imerisia.gr FRENCH FINMIN VISITS ATHENS, TO MEET PM, KEY MINISTERS French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici is visiting Athens. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras and Development Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE Q2 UNEMPLOYMENT DATA Greece's statistics authority will release Q2 unemployment data. The jobless rate hit 22.6 percent in the first three months of the year. EUROPEAN MARKETS TO OPEN STEADY, FOCUS ON FED European equities were set for a steady open on Thursday after 14-month highs in the previous session, with investors awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy move to see if it announced some fresh stimulus measures to help the struggling economy. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)