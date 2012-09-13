ATHENS, Sept 13 Here are news stories, press
GREECE REVS UP PRIVATISATION DRIVE TO SWAY TROIKA
Greece accelerated a stalled privatisation drive late on
Wednesday to appease international lenders, saying it would
start the sale of 29 percent of one of its most profitable
companies - gambling monopoly OPAP - next week.
DUTCH PM WINS ELECTION;SET FOR TOUGH COALITION TALKS
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberals won a closely
contested election, but he faced the prospect of having to form
a government with his arch-rivals from the Labour party on
Thursday.
OTE PUSHES AHEAD WITH VOLUNTARY EXIT PLAN- PRESS
Telecoms company OTE, 40-percent-owned by Deutsche
Telekom, submitted to its employees a voluntary exit
plan for about 2,000 people, financial daily Imerisia reported.
www.imerisia.gr
FRENCH FINMIN VISITS ATHENS, TO MEET PM, KEY MINISTERS
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici is visiting Athens.
He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Finance
Minister Yannis Stournaras and Development Minister Kostis
Hatzidakis.
STATISTICS AUTHORITY TO RELEASE Q2 UNEMPLOYMENT DATA
Greece's statistics authority will release Q2 unemployment
data. The jobless rate hit 22.6 percent in the first three
months of the year.
EUROPEAN MARKETS TO OPEN STEADY, FOCUS ON FED
European equities were set for a steady open on Thursday
after 14-month highs in the previous session, with investors
awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy move to see if it
announced some fresh stimulus measures to help the struggling
economy.
