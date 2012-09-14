ATHENS, Sept 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: GREECE DENIES REPORT IT WILL NEED THIRD BAILOUT Greece's finance minister on Thursday denied a report citing the country's representative to the IMF as saying Athens would need a third bailout package. ECB'S DRAGHI SEES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM BOND PLAN-PAPER Europe is already seeing "positive results" from the European Central Bank's announcement that it stands ready to buy unlimited amounts of bonds issued by euro zone states, ECB President Mario Draghi told a German paper. GREEK BANKS EYEING EMPORIKI TO APPROVE UPDATED BIDS-PRESS The board of directors of the Greek banks that are interested in Credit Agricole's Emporiki -- National Bank, Eurobank, Alpha Bank -- are expected to meet on Friday to approve their updated bids for the Greek lender, financial daily Imerisia reported. www.imerisia.gr SPAIN, IRELAND, ESM IN FOCUS AT EURO ZONE TALKS Euro zone finance ministers will discuss on Friday whether Spain should ask for financial support after the announcement of the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme brought Madrid's borrowing costs sharply lower.  GREEK BANKS' ECB FUNDING RISES IN AUG, ELA DOWN ECB funding to Greek banks rose by 6.87 billion euros in August from a month earlier while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank dropped by 5.47 billion, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday. GREEK GAS COMPANY WINS CONTRACT BOOST BEFORE PRIVATISATION Greek natural gas company DEPA got a major boost ahead of its planned privatisation on Thursday, after its biggest customer agreed to renew its supply contract and settle disputes. GREEK UNIONS CALL ANTI-AUSTERITY STRIKE FOR SEPT. 26 Greece's main labour unions have urged workers to walk off the job for 24 hours on Sept 26, to protest a new wave of austerity measures demanded by the country's international lenders. GREEK Q2 UNEMPLOYMENT RISES TO 23.6 PCT Greece's jobless rate hit 23.6 percent in the second quarter of 2012, jumping one point from 22.6 percent in the first quarter. FED STIMULUS SENDS EUROPEAN SHARES TO 14-MTH HIGH European stocks rallied to a 14-month high early on Friday, led by growth-oriented stocks like miners, after the launch of a new monetary stimulus programme from the U.S. Federal Reserve in its latest attempt to drive growth in the world's largest economy. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)