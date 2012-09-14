ATHENS, Sept 14 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
GREECE DENIES REPORT IT WILL NEED THIRD BAILOUT
Greece's finance minister on Thursday denied a report citing
the country's representative to the IMF as saying Athens would
need a third bailout package.
ECB'S DRAGHI SEES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM BOND PLAN-PAPER
Europe is already seeing "positive results" from the
European Central Bank's announcement that it stands ready to buy
unlimited amounts of bonds issued by euro zone states, ECB
President Mario Draghi told a German paper.
GREEK BANKS EYEING EMPORIKI TO APPROVE UPDATED BIDS-PRESS
The board of directors of the Greek banks that are
interested in Credit Agricole's Emporiki -- National
Bank, Eurobank, Alpha Bank -- are
expected to meet on Friday to approve their updated bids for the
Greek lender, financial daily Imerisia reported.
www.imerisia.gr
SPAIN, IRELAND, ESM IN FOCUS AT EURO ZONE TALKS
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss on Friday whether
Spain should ask for financial support after the announcement of
the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme brought
Madrid's borrowing costs sharply lower.
GREEK BANKS' ECB FUNDING RISES IN AUG, ELA DOWN
ECB funding to Greek banks rose by 6.87 billion euros in
August from a month earlier while emergency liquidity assistance
from the Greek central bank dropped by 5.47 billion, Bank of
Greece data showed on Thursday.
GREEK GAS COMPANY WINS CONTRACT BOOST BEFORE PRIVATISATION
Greek natural gas company DEPA got a major boost ahead of
its planned privatisation on Thursday, after its biggest
customer agreed to renew its supply contract and settle
disputes.
GREEK UNIONS CALL ANTI-AUSTERITY STRIKE FOR SEPT. 26
Greece's main labour unions have urged workers to walk off
the job for 24 hours on Sept 26, to protest a new wave of
austerity measures demanded by the country's international
lenders.
GREEK Q2 UNEMPLOYMENT RISES TO 23.6 PCT
Greece's jobless rate hit 23.6 percent in the second quarter
of 2012, jumping one point from 22.6 percent in the first
quarter.
FED STIMULUS SENDS EUROPEAN SHARES TO 14-MTH HIGH
European stocks rallied to a 14-month high early on Friday,
led by growth-oriented stocks like miners, after the launch of a
new monetary stimulus programme from the U.S. Federal Reserve in
its latest attempt to drive growth in the world's largest
economy.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)