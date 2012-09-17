ATHENS, Sept 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: COCA-COLA HELLENIC CONSIDERING LISTING OPTIONS Coca Cola Hellenic, the world's second largest bottler of Coca Cola soft drinks, says it is considering options for its stock market listings following press reports that it was seeking a premium London listing. GREECE TO GET "FEW WEEKS" MORE TO HIT TARGETS-FEKTER Greece will get "a few weeks" more time to meet terms of its international rescue but will not get more money, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said in a newspaper interview released on Sunday. GREEK OPPOSITION LEADER HARDENS ANTI-BAILOUT STANCE Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras hardened his line against the country's international bailout on Saturday, vowing to fight an austerity round that Athens is negotiating with its lenders. GREEK BANKS SUBMIT REVISED OFFERS FOR EMPORIKI Three Greek banks bidding for Credit Agricole's Emporiki bank subsidiary said on Friday they had submitted revised binding offers, which were expected to include guarantees sought by the French lender. GREECE TRANSFERS UTILITY STAKE TO PRIVATISATION AGENCY The Greek government has transferred a 17 percent stake in state-controlled utility firm Public Power Corp (PPC) to the privatization agency, the company said on Friday, a step that could pave the way for Athens to sell the holding as part of its privatization plans. GREECE TO AUCTION 1.0 BLN EUR OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS ON SEPT 18-DEBT AGENCY Greece will auction 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) of three-month T-bills on September 18 to fund the rollover of a previous 1.6 billion euro issue that comes due on September 21, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday. EUROPEAN SHARES PAUSE FOLLOWING SHARP RALLY European stocks dipped in early trade on Monday as investors took a breather following a sharp two-week rally and a key index hit a strong resistance level, although the retreat could be short-lived as recent central bank moves boost risk appetite. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)