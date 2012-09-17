ATHENS, Sept 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
COCA-COLA HELLENIC CONSIDERING LISTING OPTIONS
Coca Cola Hellenic, the world's second largest
bottler of Coca Cola soft drinks, says it is considering
options for its stock market listings following press reports
that it was seeking a premium London listing.
GREECE TO GET "FEW WEEKS" MORE TO HIT TARGETS-FEKTER
Greece will get "a few weeks" more time to meet terms of its
international rescue but will not get more money, Austrian
Finance Minister Maria Fekter said in a newspaper interview
released on Sunday.
GREEK OPPOSITION LEADER HARDENS ANTI-BAILOUT STANCE
Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras hardened his line
against the country's international bailout on Saturday, vowing
to fight an austerity round that Athens is negotiating with its
lenders.
GREEK BANKS SUBMIT REVISED OFFERS FOR EMPORIKI
Three Greek banks bidding for Credit Agricole's
Emporiki bank subsidiary said on Friday they had submitted
revised binding offers, which were expected to include
guarantees sought by the French lender.
GREECE TRANSFERS UTILITY STAKE TO PRIVATISATION AGENCY
The Greek government has transferred a 17 percent stake in
state-controlled utility firm Public Power Corp (PPC)
to the privatization agency, the company said on Friday, a step
that could pave the way for Athens to sell the holding as part
of its privatization plans.
GREECE TO AUCTION 1.0 BLN EUR OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS ON SEPT
18-DEBT AGENCY
Greece will auction 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) of
three-month T-bills on September 18 to fund the rollover of a
previous 1.6 billion euro issue that comes due on September 21,
the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday.
EUROPEAN SHARES PAUSE FOLLOWING SHARP RALLY
European stocks dipped in early trade on Monday as investors
took a breather following a sharp two-week rally and a key index
hit a strong resistance level, although the retreat could be
short-lived as recent central bank moves boost risk appetite.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)