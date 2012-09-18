ATHENS, Sept 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
GREEK DEBT HOLDERS DECRY SHORT-TERM FOCUS
Responses to the Greek debt crisis are not addressing the
longer-term measures needed to restore growth, a representative
of private holders of Greek debt told reporters in Beijing on
Tuesday.
GREEK JUDGES STOP WORK TO PROTEST AUSTERITY
Greek judges went on strike on Monday, kicking off a series
of walkouts by state employees ranging from doctors to tax
officials in protest at wage cuts and labour reforms demanded by
international lenders in exchange for more aid.
GREECE TO AUCTION 1.0 BLN EUR OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS
Greece will auction 1 billion euros of three-month T-bills
on September 18, according to the country's debt agency PDMA.
NEW TALKS STARTED ON BANKS' RECAPITALISATION-PRESS
A new round of meetings between involved parties -- the
Finance Ministry, the Bank of Greece, the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund, troika representatives and the managements of
the four largest Greek banks-- has started on the lenders'
recapitalisation, financial daily Kathimerini reported. Greek
authorities aim to layout the framework by end of September, the
paper added.
EMPORIKI SALE COULD BE FINALISED NEXT WEEK-PRESS
The sale of Credit Agricole's Greek unit Emporiki
could be completed by mid next week, financial daily Kerdos
reported citing unnamed banking sources.
www.kerdos.gr
MINERS LEAD EUROPEAN SHARES LOWER ON DEMAND CONCERN
European shares edged lower on Tuesday, pulling back further
from a 14-month high hit after central bank action to stimulate
the global economy, led by mining shares on concerns over metals
prices.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)