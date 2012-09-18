ATHENS, Sept 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: GREEK DEBT HOLDERS DECRY SHORT-TERM FOCUS Responses to the Greek debt crisis are not addressing the longer-term measures needed to restore growth, a representative of private holders of Greek debt told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday. GREEK JUDGES STOP WORK TO PROTEST AUSTERITY Greek judges went on strike on Monday, kicking off a series of walkouts by state employees ranging from doctors to tax officials in protest at wage cuts and labour reforms demanded by international lenders in exchange for more aid. GREECE TO AUCTION 1.0 BLN EUR OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS Greece will auction 1 billion euros of three-month T-bills on September 18, according to the country's debt agency PDMA. NEW TALKS STARTED ON BANKS' RECAPITALISATION-PRESS A new round of meetings between involved parties -- the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Greece, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, troika representatives and the managements of the four largest Greek banks-- has started on the lenders' recapitalisation, financial daily Kathimerini reported. Greek authorities aim to layout the framework by end of September, the paper added. EMPORIKI SALE COULD BE FINALISED NEXT WEEK-PRESS The sale of Credit Agricole's Greek unit Emporiki could be completed by mid next week, financial daily Kerdos reported citing unnamed banking sources. www.kerdos.gr MINERS LEAD EUROPEAN SHARES LOWER ON DEMAND CONCERN European shares edged lower on Tuesday, pulling back further from a 14-month high hit after central bank action to stimulate the global economy, led by mining shares on concerns over metals prices. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)