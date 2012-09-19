ATHENS, Sept 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
CALLS FOR MORE TIME AS GREECE FACES DEFICIT SQUEEZE
Greece will meet its nominal 2012 deficit reduction targets
but faces growing strain because of the deepening recession,
Finance Minister Yiannis Stournaras said on Tuesday as pressure
grew on international creditors to give Athens more time to
catch up.
GREEK CENTRAL BANK CHIEF TAKES EXTRA SALARY CUT-SOURCE
Greece's central bank chief George Provopoulos has decided
to cut his salary by almost a third as part of cost savings at
the Bank of Greece and efforts to make the economy more
competitive, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.
GREECE BECOMING MORE COMPETITIVE, MUST STAY IN EURO-JUNCKER
Greece's competitiveness has greatly improved and its wage
costs have fallen significantly and the euro zone must strive to
keep the country as a member, the chairman of the Eurogroup of
finance ministers said on Tuesday.
GOVERNMENT PARTNERS TO MEET ON FISCAL MEASURES
The three party leaders of the coalition government are
expected to meet on Thursday and possibly again at the end of
the week to finalize the nearly 12 billion euros of fiscal
measures demanded by the country's international lenders,
financial daily Imerisia reported.
www.imerisia.gr
GREECE SELLS 1.3 BLN EUR 3-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD FALLS
Greece sold 1.3 billion euros of three-month T-bills on
Tuesday, with the yield easing from a previous auction in
August, the country's debt agency said.
GREEK BANKS WOULD PREFER CAPITAL INCREASES TO TAKE PLACE IN
SPRING '13-PRESS
Greek banks would prefer their capital increases, as part of
the their recapitalisation procedure, to take place at the end
of spring when the economic environment is expected to have
improved, financial daily Kathimerini reported.
www.kathimerini.gr
GREECE POSTS FIRST CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS SINCE MAY 2010
Greece posted its first monthly current account surplus in
more than two years in July, helped by a shrinking trade deficit
and higher shipping receipts, the Bank of Greece said
on Tuesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO EDGE UP ON JAPAN
STIMULUS
European stocks were set to rebound on Wednesday
as fresh monetary stimulus from Japan boosted assets exposed to
global growth and offset worries about Spain's public finances.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)