ATHENS, Sept 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: CALLS FOR MORE TIME AS GREECE FACES DEFICIT SQUEEZE Greece will meet its nominal 2012 deficit reduction targets but faces growing strain because of the deepening recession, Finance Minister Yiannis Stournaras said on Tuesday as pressure grew on international creditors to give Athens more time to catch up. GREEK CENTRAL BANK CHIEF TAKES EXTRA SALARY CUT-SOURCE Greece's central bank chief George Provopoulos has decided to cut his salary by almost a third as part of cost savings at the Bank of Greece and efforts to make the economy more competitive, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday. GREECE BECOMING MORE COMPETITIVE, MUST STAY IN EURO-JUNCKER Greece's competitiveness has greatly improved and its wage costs have fallen significantly and the euro zone must strive to keep the country as a member, the chairman of the Eurogroup of finance ministers said on Tuesday. GOVERNMENT PARTNERS TO MEET ON FISCAL MEASURES The three party leaders of the coalition government are expected to meet on Thursday and possibly again at the end of the week to finalize the nearly 12 billion euros of fiscal measures demanded by the country's international lenders, financial daily Imerisia reported. www.imerisia.gr GREECE SELLS 1.3 BLN EUR 3-MONTH T-BILLS, YIELD FALLS Greece sold 1.3 billion euros of three-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield easing from a previous auction in August, the country's debt agency said. GREEK BANKS WOULD PREFER CAPITAL INCREASES TO TAKE PLACE IN SPRING '13-PRESS Greek banks would prefer their capital increases, as part of the their recapitalisation procedure, to take place at the end of spring when the economic environment is expected to have improved, financial daily Kathimerini reported. www.kathimerini.gr GREECE POSTS FIRST CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS SINCE MAY 2010 Greece posted its first monthly current account surplus in more than two years in July, helped by a shrinking trade deficit and higher shipping receipts, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO EDGE UP ON JAPAN STIMULUS European stocks were set to rebound on Wednesday as fresh monetary stimulus from Japan boosted assets exposed to global growth and offset worries about Spain's public finances. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)