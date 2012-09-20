ATHENS, Sept 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: GREECE SAYS CLOSING GAP ON AUSTERITY PLAN WITH TROIKA Greece has secured the blessing of its lenders on an additional chunk of spending cuts in a nearly 12-billion-euro austerity plan, a senior government official said on Wednesday, bringing the crisis-hit country closer to a deal on the package. GREECE HIKES GAMBLING TAXES, OPAP SHARES DIVE Greece will hike taxes on OPAP, the state-controlled betting agency slated for privatisation, following rivals' complaints to the European Commission that tax provisions of Greek gaming legislation favoured the company. INTERVIEW-GREEK ISLANDS NOT FOR SALE, RED TAPE MUST GO-MINISTER Greece needs to cut bureaucracy and push through languishing investment projects, not sell its islands to attract funds crucial for its struggling economy to return to growth, a Deputy Development Minister told Reuters on Wednesday. BANK OF CYPRUS DOES NOT PLAN TO LEAVE GREECE-PRESS The Bank of Cyprus (BOC) does not plan to leave the Greek market, the bank's CEO Yiannis Kypri was quoted as saying during a meeting with BOC officials in Athens, financial daily Imerisia reported. www.imerisia.gr EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO FALL ON CHINA SURVEY European equities were set to fall on Thursday, mirroring losses in Asia, after a survey showed manufacturing in China contracted for an 11th straight month, indicating that the economy remained on track for a seventh quarter of slowing growth. ============================================================ DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)