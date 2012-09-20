ATHENS, Sept 20 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
GREECE SAYS CLOSING GAP ON AUSTERITY PLAN WITH TROIKA
Greece has secured the blessing of its lenders on an
additional chunk of spending cuts in a nearly 12-billion-euro
austerity plan, a senior government official said on Wednesday,
bringing the crisis-hit country closer to a deal on the package.
GREECE HIKES GAMBLING TAXES, OPAP SHARES DIVE
Greece will hike taxes on OPAP, the
state-controlled betting agency slated for privatisation,
following rivals' complaints to the European Commission that tax
provisions of Greek gaming legislation favoured the company.
INTERVIEW-GREEK ISLANDS NOT FOR SALE, RED TAPE MUST
GO-MINISTER
Greece needs to cut bureaucracy and push through languishing
investment projects, not sell its islands to attract funds
crucial for its struggling economy to return to growth, a Deputy
Development Minister told Reuters on Wednesday.
BANK OF CYPRUS DOES NOT PLAN TO LEAVE GREECE-PRESS
The Bank of Cyprus (BOC) does not plan to leave
the Greek market, the bank's CEO Yiannis Kypri was quoted as
saying during a meeting with BOC officials in Athens, financial
daily Imerisia reported.
www.imerisia.gr
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO FALL ON CHINA SURVEY
European equities were set to fall on Thursday, mirroring
losses in Asia, after a survey showed manufacturing in China
contracted for an 11th straight month, indicating that the
economy remained on track for a seventh quarter of slowing
growth.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)