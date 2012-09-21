ATHENS, Sept 21 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
SOME PROGRESS ON GREEK DEBT DEAL, GAPS REMAIN
Negotiators discussing Greece's bailout came closer to an
accord in late night talks on Thursday but are still short of a
final deal over some 11.5 billion euros ($14.9 billion) of
spending cuts demanded by international creditors, officials
said after talks concluded.
COMMERZBANK CEO SEES FURTHER GREEK DEBT HAIRCUT
Commerzbank's chief executive said on Thursday he
expected all Greece's sovereign bondholders to be asked to take
a further haircut, including those like the European Central
Bank which refused to participate in an earlier debt swap deal.
DOUBTS OVER BETTING MONOPOLY WEIGH ON GREEK OPAP SALE
A senior EU legal adviser signalled on Thursday Greece's
state-controlled gambling agency OPAP did not have a right to
its monopoly, an opinion that could affect the value of the
company's forthcoming privatisation.
GREECE'S PPC WINS LIGNITE CHALLENGE IN EU ANTITRUST CASE
Europe's second-highest court ruled in favour of Greek
power firm PPC's continued lignite monopoly on
Thursday, striking down an EU antitrust finding that judges said
had failed to show the utility abused its dominant position.
GREEK POLICE INVESTIGATE 32 POLITICIANS FOR CORRUPTION
Greek police suspect 32 politicians of having acquired
ill-gotten wealth, the finance ministry said on Thursday, adding
fuel to popular frustration with the country's rulers as they
discuss a new round of austerity with international lenders.
EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-STOCKS SET TO REBOUND;PERIPHERALS
EYED
European stocks were set to rise on Friday, tracking gains
in Asia, helped by speculation that Spain could soon request a
bailout and on renewed hopes that central bank action will
revive economic growth and resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)