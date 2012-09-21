ATHENS, Sept 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: SOME PROGRESS ON GREEK DEBT DEAL, GAPS REMAIN Negotiators discussing Greece's bailout came closer to an accord in late night talks on Thursday but are still short of a final deal over some 11.5 billion euros ($14.9 billion) of spending cuts demanded by international creditors, officials said after talks concluded. COMMERZBANK CEO SEES FURTHER GREEK DEBT HAIRCUT Commerzbank's chief executive said on Thursday he expected all Greece's sovereign bondholders to be asked to take a further haircut, including those like the European Central Bank which refused to participate in an earlier debt swap deal. DOUBTS OVER BETTING MONOPOLY WEIGH ON GREEK OPAP SALE A senior EU legal adviser signalled on Thursday Greece's state-controlled gambling agency OPAP did not have a right to its monopoly, an opinion that could affect the value of the company's forthcoming privatisation. GREECE'S PPC WINS LIGNITE CHALLENGE IN EU ANTITRUST CASE Europe's second-highest court ruled in favour of Greek power firm PPC's continued lignite monopoly on Thursday, striking down an EU antitrust finding that judges said had failed to show the utility abused its dominant position. GREEK POLICE INVESTIGATE 32 POLITICIANS FOR CORRUPTION Greek police suspect 32 politicians of having acquired ill-gotten wealth, the finance ministry said on Thursday, adding fuel to popular frustration with the country's rulers as they discuss a new round of austerity with international lenders. EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-STOCKS SET TO REBOUND;PERIPHERALS EYED European stocks were set to rise on Friday, tracking gains in Asia, helped by speculation that Spain could soon request a bailout and on renewed hopes that central bank action will revive economic growth and resolve the euro zone debt crisis. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)