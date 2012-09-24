ATHENS, Sept 24 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
MOST GREEKS FEEL NEW AUSTERITY MEASURES ARE UNFAIR-POLL
An overwhelming majority of Greeks believe new austerity
measures the government has promised its international lenders
in exchange for more financial aid are unfair and hurt the
poorest sections of society, a poll showed on Saturday.
TROIKA PAUSES GREEK TALKS, NO DEAL YET ON AUSTERITY CUTS
Greece and its international lenders made progress on
hammering out a contentious austerity package but failed to
clinch a deal at the last round of talks before visiting
inspectors leave Athens this weekend, officials said on Friday.
CREDIT AGRICOLE ASKED TO PUT MORE CASH INTO EMPORIKI BEFORE
SALE
French bank Credit Agricole could pay an extra 600
to 700 million euros into its Greek Emporiki unit before it can
sell it, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing
people with knowledge of the sales process.
CYPRUS SAYS WILL NOT DITCH EURO, RULING PARTY FLOATS OPTION
Cyprus ruled out on Friday any question of it abandoning the
euro zone, hours after the principal backer of its government
floated the option if bailout conditions were too tough.
POST-ELECTION CALM TO HELP BOLSTER GREECE TOURISM
Greek tourism will fare better than expected this year
because fears of a chaotic exit from the euro have eased, the
head of the main tourist industry association said on Friday.
EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-STOCKS SET TO FALL ON GROWTH WORRIES
European stocks were set to retreat on Monday, reversing the
previous session's rise and tracking losses in Asia as brewing
concerns over the outlook for global growth and doubts over
whether Spain will soon request a bailout prompted investors to
book a portion of their recent lofty gains.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)