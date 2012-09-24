ATHENS, Sept 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: MOST GREEKS FEEL NEW AUSTERITY MEASURES ARE UNFAIR-POLL An overwhelming majority of Greeks believe new austerity measures the government has promised its international lenders in exchange for more financial aid are unfair and hurt the poorest sections of society, a poll showed on Saturday. TROIKA PAUSES GREEK TALKS, NO DEAL YET ON AUSTERITY CUTS Greece and its international lenders made progress on hammering out a contentious austerity package but failed to clinch a deal at the last round of talks before visiting inspectors leave Athens this weekend, officials said on Friday. CREDIT AGRICOLE ASKED TO PUT MORE CASH INTO EMPORIKI BEFORE SALE French bank Credit Agricole could pay an extra 600 to 700 million euros into its Greek Emporiki unit before it can sell it, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the sales process. CYPRUS SAYS WILL NOT DITCH EURO, RULING PARTY FLOATS OPTION Cyprus ruled out on Friday any question of it abandoning the euro zone, hours after the principal backer of its government floated the option if bailout conditions were too tough. POST-ELECTION CALM TO HELP BOLSTER GREECE TOURISM Greek tourism will fare better than expected this year because fears of a chaotic exit from the euro have eased, the head of the main tourist industry association said on Friday. EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-STOCKS SET TO FALL ON GROWTH WORRIES European stocks were set to retreat on Monday, reversing the previous session's rise and tracking losses in Asia as brewing concerns over the outlook for global growth and doubts over whether Spain will soon request a bailout prompted investors to book a portion of their recent lofty gains. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)