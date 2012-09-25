ATHENS, Sept 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
IMF CHIEF SEES SHAKY CONFIDENCE DENTING GLOBAL GROWTH
The International Monetary Fund is set to cut its forecast
for global growth next month with uncertainty over whether
European policymakers will keep promises to address the euro
zone crisis weighing on confidence, the head of the IMF said on
Monday.
CRISIS SHUTS A THIRD OF SHOPS IN ATHENS CITY CENTRE
Greece's deep recession has forced almost a third of
businesses in the capital's commercial district to close down as
shrinking incomes and frequent strikes drive Athenians away.
ECB, BUNDESBANK CHECKING LEGALITY OF BOND-BUYING
PROGRAMME-PAPER
The European Central Bank and Germany's Bundesbank central
bank are getting lawyers to check the legality of the ECB's new
bond-buying programme, a German newspaper said on Tuesday.
GERMANY'S MERKEL TO MEET ECB, IMF CHIEFS THIS WEEK
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet separately with
the heads of the International Monetary Fund and European
Central Bank this week amid debate over the next steps for
addressing the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL EARLY BOUNCE
European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on
Tuesday, with stocks set to reverse the previous session's
losses as hopes about recent central bank stimulus measures
eclipse worries over the global economy and Spain's debt crisis.
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)