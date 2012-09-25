ATHENS, Sept 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: IMF CHIEF SEES SHAKY CONFIDENCE DENTING GLOBAL GROWTH The International Monetary Fund is set to cut its forecast for global growth next month with uncertainty over whether European policymakers will keep promises to address the euro zone crisis weighing on confidence, the head of the IMF said on Monday. CRISIS SHUTS A THIRD OF SHOPS IN ATHENS CITY CENTRE Greece's deep recession has forced almost a third of businesses in the capital's commercial district to close down as shrinking incomes and frequent strikes drive Athenians away. ECB, BUNDESBANK CHECKING LEGALITY OF BOND-BUYING PROGRAMME-PAPER The European Central Bank and Germany's Bundesbank central bank are getting lawyers to check the legality of the ECB's new bond-buying programme, a German newspaper said on Tuesday. GERMANY'S MERKEL TO MEET ECB, IMF CHIEFS THIS WEEK German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet separately with the heads of the International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank this week amid debate over the next steps for addressing the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. EUROPEAN STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL EARLY BOUNCE European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks set to reverse the previous session's losses as hopes about recent central bank stimulus measures eclipse worries over the global economy and Spain's debt crisis. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)