ATHENS, Sept 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
GREEK STRIKE TO TEST COALITION GOVERNMENT'S METTLE
Greek workers on Wednesday hold their first major
anti-austerity strike since a coalition government took power in
June, grounding flights, disrupting local transport and shutting
public service offices.
GREEK BAILOUT EXTENSION MAY COST 15 BILLION EUROS
Greece would need 13-15 billion euros more in funding if it
were given a two-year extension to its bailout plan, its finance
minister said on Tuesday, the first time Athens has put a price
tag on its plea for more time to get its finances in order.
PM, FINMIN OFFICIALS AGREE ON AUSTERITY MEASURES-PRESS
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and finance ministry
officials agreed between themselves on the austerity measures
demanded by the country's international lenders during a meeting
on Tuesday, daily Kathimerini reported. The austerity package
still needs to be approved by Samaras' government partners and
the EU/IMF representatives, the paper added.
www.kathimerini.gr
FTSE KEEPS GREECE ON WATCH FOR CUT TO EMERGING MARKET
Greece avoided a slide into emerging market status on
Tuesday, but the near-bankrupt country could still lose its
developed market status as its three-years-and-counting debt
crisis continues to roil the euro zone member country.
EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-STOCKS SET TO DROP AT OPEN
European stocks were set to drop on Wednesday,
tracking losses on Wall Street and in Asia on signs Spain's
economic crisis is worsening.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)