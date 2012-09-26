ATHENS, Sept 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: GREEK STRIKE TO TEST COALITION GOVERNMENT'S METTLE Greek workers on Wednesday hold their first major anti-austerity strike since a coalition government took power in June, grounding flights, disrupting local transport and shutting public service offices. GREEK BAILOUT EXTENSION MAY COST 15 BILLION EUROS Greece would need 13-15 billion euros more in funding if it were given a two-year extension to its bailout plan, its finance minister said on Tuesday, the first time Athens has put a price tag on its plea for more time to get its finances in order. PM, FINMIN OFFICIALS AGREE ON AUSTERITY MEASURES-PRESS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and finance ministry officials agreed between themselves on the austerity measures demanded by the country's international lenders during a meeting on Tuesday, daily Kathimerini reported. The austerity package still needs to be approved by Samaras' government partners and the EU/IMF representatives, the paper added. www.kathimerini.gr FTSE KEEPS GREECE ON WATCH FOR CUT TO EMERGING MARKET Greece avoided a slide into emerging market status on Tuesday, but the near-bankrupt country could still lose its developed market status as its three-years-and-counting debt crisis continues to roil the euro zone member country. EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-STOCKS SET TO DROP AT OPEN European stocks were set to drop on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street and in Asia on signs Spain's economic crisis is worsening. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)