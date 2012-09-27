ATHENS, Sept 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
IMF, EU CLASH OVER GREECE'S BAILOUT PROSPECTS
Greece's international lenders are at loggerheads over how
to solve Athens' debt crisis, threatening more trouble for the
euro.
GREEK GOVERNMENT COMPLETES DRAFT OF AUSTERITY CUTS-OFFICIAL
Greece's government has finished drafting a series of
austerity cuts worth 12 billion euros to appease international
lenders, officials said on Wednesday, moving Athens a step
forward in concluding lengthy negotiations on the package.
Greece's government partners are expected to meet on
Thursday meeting to discuss the cuts.
GREECE SEEKS BIDS FOR STATE STAKE IN BETTING FIRM OPAP
Greece is seeking bids for a 33 percent stake in
state-controlled gambling monopoly OPAP, the country's
privatisation agency said on Thursday.
ECB WILL NOT FILL GREEK BUDGET GAP-WEIDMANN
Bundesbank Chief Jens Weidmann became the second ECB
official on Wednesday to pour cold water on a Greek proposal for
the European Central Bank to help Athens plug fiscal gaps by
holding Greek sovereign bonds beyond their planned maturities.
CLASHES ERUPT AS THOUSANDS OF GREEKS PROTEST AUSTERITY
Greek police clashed with hooded rioters hurling petrol
bombs as tens of thousands took to the streets of Athens on
Wednesday in Greece's biggest anti-austerity protest in more
than a year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO EDGE HIGHER, FOCUS ON
SPAIN
European shares are set to open higher on Thursday, clawing
back part of the previous session's steep falls thanks to a
strong rally in China, although a raft of data and Spain's
budget may make trading choppy.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News
Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt
Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt
Greek Stock News Greek Money News
Greek Exchange Info
---------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)