ATHENS, Sept 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: IMF, EU CLASH OVER GREECE'S BAILOUT PROSPECTS Greece's international lenders are at loggerheads over how to solve Athens' debt crisis, threatening more trouble for the euro. GREEK GOVERNMENT COMPLETES DRAFT OF AUSTERITY CUTS-OFFICIAL Greece's government has finished drafting a series of austerity cuts worth 12 billion euros to appease international lenders, officials said on Wednesday, moving Athens a step forward in concluding lengthy negotiations on the package. Greece's government partners are expected to meet on Thursday meeting to discuss the cuts. GREECE SEEKS BIDS FOR STATE STAKE IN BETTING FIRM OPAP Greece is seeking bids for a 33 percent stake in state-controlled gambling monopoly OPAP, the country's privatisation agency said on Thursday. ECB WILL NOT FILL GREEK BUDGET GAP-WEIDMANN Bundesbank Chief Jens Weidmann became the second ECB official on Wednesday to pour cold water on a Greek proposal for the European Central Bank to help Athens plug fiscal gaps by holding Greek sovereign bonds beyond their planned maturities. CLASHES ERUPT AS THOUSANDS OF GREEKS PROTEST AUSTERITY Greek police clashed with hooded rioters hurling petrol bombs as tens of thousands took to the streets of Athens on Wednesday in Greece's biggest anti-austerity protest in more than a year. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO EDGE HIGHER, FOCUS ON SPAIN European shares are set to open higher on Thursday, clawing back part of the previous session's steep falls thanks to a strong rally in China, although a raft of data and Spain's budget may make trading choppy. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou)